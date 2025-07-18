Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 594.29 ($7.98) and traded as low as GBX 377.50 ($5.07). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 390 ($5.24), with a volume of 790,915 shares changing hands.

Playtech Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 594.29. The company has a market capitalization of £194,000.00, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mor Weizer purchased 78,820 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £267,988 ($359,860.35). Also, insider Ian R. Penrose bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £23,475 ($31,522.76). Insiders have purchased 108,820 shares of company stock valued at $36,188,800 in the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

