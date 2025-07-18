Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD stock opened at $159.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $197.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.66.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $538.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 15.10%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

