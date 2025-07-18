Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 665.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 388.5% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Orix Corp Ads by 3,582.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Orix Corp Ads by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Orix Corp Ads has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Orix Corp Ads from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

