Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 733 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 130.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $290,121,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $87,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,273,000 after acquiring an additional 386,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16,087.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 264,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,793,000 after acquiring an additional 262,710 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,283,000 after buying an additional 249,389 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $170.32 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,915 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

