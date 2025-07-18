Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 12.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $53.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.