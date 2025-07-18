Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

