Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,054 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,059,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,619,000 after acquiring an additional 408,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,017,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,587,000 after buying an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,991,000 after buying an additional 5,091,304 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,776,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,164,000 after buying an additional 369,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

