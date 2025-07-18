Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

VTV stock opened at $177.95 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

