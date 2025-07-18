Whittier Trust Co. Sells 86 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $131.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.02. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

