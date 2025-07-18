Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,134 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

