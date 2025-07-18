Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2%

DUK stock opened at $117.55 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average is $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

