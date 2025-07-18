Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Icon were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 22.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Icon in the first quarter worth $59,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Icon in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $146.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Icon Plc has a one year low of $125.10 and a one year high of $342.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Icon ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Icon had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Icon from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Icon from $192.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Icon from $262.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Icon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.08.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

