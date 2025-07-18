Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Lessened by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,706 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fiserv by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.59.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0%

FI opened at $167.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.17 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

