Whittier Trust Co. Buys 210 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.30.

NYSE:AME opened at $179.69 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.92.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

