Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Colliers International Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $167.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.86 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

