Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 210 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $179.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

