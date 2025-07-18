Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

