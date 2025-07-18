Signaturefd LLC Buys 403 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

