Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $499,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Diageo by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DEO

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.