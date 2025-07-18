Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,999 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,587,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,969,000 after acquiring an additional 558,372 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,504,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,101,000 after purchasing an additional 140,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,048,000 after buying an additional 223,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 635,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,934 shares during the last quarter.

SMMD opened at $69.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

