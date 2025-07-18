Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $304,000. Westmount Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $440.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 70,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.43, for a total transaction of $19,746,817.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 201,087 shares in the company, valued at $56,591,914.41. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total transaction of $34,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,092,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,663,075.83. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,991,515 shares of company stock valued at $658,366,848. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $346.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

