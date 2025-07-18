Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,273,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,106 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $37,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,571.60. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

