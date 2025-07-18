Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511,657 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.23% of CNH Industrial worth $34,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,624,000 after buying an additional 664,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $361,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $359,303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $162,095,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $136,517,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 11.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In other CNH Industrial news, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $285,940.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 856,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,489.80. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $140,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 566,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,693.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

