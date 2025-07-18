Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,967 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.36% of Encompass Health worth $37,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 22.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,054,817.10. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,422.38. This trade represents a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,082. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:EHC opened at $110.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

