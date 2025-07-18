Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 87,230 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $33,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC opened at $133.30 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

