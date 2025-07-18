Whittier Trust Co. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRI opened at $207.13 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.21 and a 1-year high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.15 and a 200 day moving average of $201.19.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,006. The trade was a 32.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. This trade represents a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

