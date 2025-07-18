Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVR Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,447.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7,294.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,407.95. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
