Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,447.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7,294.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,407.95. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

