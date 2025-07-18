Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 12,400 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9,082.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,492,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366,972 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,723.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,520,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,570 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $78,711,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth about $24,089,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,446,000.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

GGAL has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.