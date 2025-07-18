Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,020 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,965. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $148.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

