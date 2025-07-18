Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.13 and traded as high as $13.30. Bankinter shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 12,566 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNIY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BKNIY

Bankinter Trading Up 0.3%

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Bankinter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

Bankinter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.