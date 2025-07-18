Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,935,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,652 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 19,519.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,295,000 after purchasing an additional 913,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,672,000 after buying an additional 899,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,558,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $182.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.36 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

