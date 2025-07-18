Signaturefd LLC Buys 50 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,351.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,493.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,176.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,579.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

