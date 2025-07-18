Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $38.33 Million Position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vontier were worth $38,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vontier by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $975,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 23.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 5,158.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 71,186 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

