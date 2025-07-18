Dakota Wealth Management Has $506,000 Stock Position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 223,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $227.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $72.84.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

