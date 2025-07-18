25,945 Shares in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of Enersys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enersys during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Enersys by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Enersys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enersys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enersys

In related news, CFO Andrea J. Funk acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,729. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell acquired 475 shares of Enersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,192.80. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,085 shares of company stock valued at $89,726 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enersys Stock Performance

Shares of Enersys stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.67. Enersys has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

About Enersys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

