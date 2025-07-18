MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.37% of MakeMyTrip worth $40,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,528,000 after acquiring an additional 188,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,465,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. Citigroup boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 115.03 and a beta of 0.85. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.