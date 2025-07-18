Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 10,359 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 458.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $127.91 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

