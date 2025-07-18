Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.85 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4%

CL stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

