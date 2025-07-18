SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after buying an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,735,000 after acquiring an additional 771,500 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,432,000 after purchasing an additional 161,238 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,968,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,178,000 after acquiring an additional 425,898 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.