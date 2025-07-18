Dakota Wealth Management Sells 823 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $160.41 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.58 and a 200 day moving average of $113.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

