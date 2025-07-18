Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Holdings Cut by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 151,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 71,933 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXS opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

