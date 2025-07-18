Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $160.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The stock has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

