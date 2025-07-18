Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 186,228 Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,093,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,228 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.87% of Schrodinger worth $41,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,969,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 362,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schrodinger by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 30.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 174,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 40,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the first quarter worth about $345,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Schrodinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 83.39%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

