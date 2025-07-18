UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,650 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.54% of UMB Financial worth $41,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,494,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in UMB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,122,000 after buying an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,912,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,302,000 after buying an additional 174,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 839,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.9%

UMBF stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.54. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial set a $128.00 price objective on UMB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,417,490.45. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

