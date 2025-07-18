Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 460,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,108 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $42,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $1,888,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

