Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW) & Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Strawberry Fields REIT and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strawberry Fields REIT 2.98% 6.64% 0.52% Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strawberry Fields REIT and Impac Mortgage”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strawberry Fields REIT $126.56 million 1.00 $2.50 million $0.58 17.48 Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.17 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.02

Strawberry Fields REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strawberry Fields REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Strawberry Fields REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Strawberry Fields REIT and Impac Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strawberry Fields REIT 0 1 0 1 3.00 Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 0.00

Strawberry Fields REIT currently has a consensus price target of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.62%. Given Strawberry Fields REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strawberry Fields REIT is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Risk & Volatility

Strawberry Fields REIT has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Strawberry Fields REIT beats Impac Mortgage on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

