ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

In related news, insider Eric Karas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $254,850.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.85. This trade represents a 59.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent L. Saunders sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,710,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,043,118 shares of company stock worth $18,024,863. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 163,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -114.68 and a beta of 0.90. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 11.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

