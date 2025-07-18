Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Position in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 820,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,019,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,027,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,139,000 after acquiring an additional 128,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

