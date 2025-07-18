Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $59.55 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,480 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.64% of Saia worth $59,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Saia by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Saia by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA opened at $291.65 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $624.55. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.13 and its 200 day moving average is $355.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIA. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Saia from $415.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Saia from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAIA

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.