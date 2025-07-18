Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.58.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.
Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
